April 16, 2019

BISHOP KETTLER’S STATEMENT RE: NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL

The following is a statement from Bishop Donald Kettler of St. Cloud:

“I was deeply saddened yesterday by the images I saw on television of flames engulfing Notre Dame Cathedral. I prayed throughout the day that Our Lady would intervene to save this beautiful church and that she would keep all the first-responders safe. My heart aches for what was lost. I remember visiting there on a few trips to France to pray and be inspired by its art and architecture. The historical and cultural significance of Notre Dame to the people of France and the world can’t be overstated. But, for me, and for so many other people of faith, Notre Dame is an 800-year-old reminder of the power of beauty to lead people to God. As we enter Holy Week and the most sacred days of the Church year, we remember that Good Friday isn’t the end of the story. Easter brings the promise of new life. I am confident that there will be new life for Notre Dame Cathedral and all of the people of God who enter its doors.”