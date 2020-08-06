NEWS RELEASE Diocese of St. Cloud

August 6, 2020

BISHOP KETTLER’S STATEMENT RE: RETIREMENT OF BISHOP JOHN LEVOIR

Bishop Donald Kettler of the Diocese of Saint Cloud issued the following statement today:

“It was announced today that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop John LeVoir of the Diocese of New Ulm due to health reasons. I want to thank Bishop LeVoir for his personal friendship and support since my arrival in the Diocese of Saint Cloud seven years ago. I have been inspired by his dedication to the Church, his humbleness, and his care for others. I am grateful for his work nationally on behalf of the protection of children and for moving the Diocese of New Ulm through bankruptcy reorganization as a necessary step toward justice and healing for abuse survivors. I also appreciate the pastoral planning process he oversaw to help the people and parishes of the diocese plan for the future. I am keeping Bishop LeVoir and the people of the Diocese of New Ulm in my prayers.”