Bishop Kettler’s Statement re: Melrose Church Arson Case

June 20, 2018

STATEMENT FROM BISHOP KETTLER RE: MELROSE CHURCH ARSON CASE

The following is a statement from Bishop Donald Kettler of the Diocese of Saint Cloud:

“I am thankful for the persistence and commitment of the local, state and federal authorities who investigated this arson case. I hope this news can be another step in the healing process for the people of St. Mary’s Church in Melrose. I and the people of our diocese have been praying for the Melrose community since the time of the fire, and we will continue to offer whatever support they need as they work to build a new church and plan for the future. I also will be praying for the youth who was charged and for their family. I hope they, too, receive the help they need. As Christians, we are committed to justice, but justice must always be tempered by mercy, and it must never abandon hope for a person’s reform.”