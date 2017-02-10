Bishop’s Annual Appeal supports work of vital diocesan ministries

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

One of my greatest joys of being your bishop is visiting parishes around our diocese for confirmations, festivals and other special events. I am grateful to see your faithful witness to the church and for all you do to build up the Body of Christ.

Our Catholic faith is a tremendous source of grace and inspiration for living out our call to be missionary disciples. We are nourished by the sacraments, which strengthen us to bring mercy, hope and justice to all in need.

Each year, your generosity through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal supports the work of ministries that promote the sacred dignity of human life, foster vocations, evangelize our youth, nurture families, welcome the stranger and heal the wounded.

The Appeal, for example, supports the education of seminarians. It assists our Catholic schools so they can provide students an excellent education grounded in Gospel values.

The Appeal funds programs that support life at all stages and that build strong marriages and family life. It helps parishes meet the needs of our church’s growing diversity, including our Latino brothers and sisters. It supports the work of our parish religious education programs, so that our young people are equipped to live authentically Catholic lives amid the challenges of today’s world.

Without this assistance, the work of these ministries and the mission of our Church would suffer.

Please prayerfully consider making a generous gift to the 2017 Bishop’s Annual Appeal on “Commitment Weekend” in your parish, Feb. 11-12. Your contribution benefits the Church in our diocese in so many important ways. Thank you for all you do “for the glory of God.”

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Bishop Donald J. Kettler