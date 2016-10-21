Building the body of Christ throughout the world

“When mercy encounters a person, it brings deep joy to the Father’s heart; for from the beginning the Father has lovingly turned towards the most vulnerable because his greatness and power are revealed precisely in his capacity to identify with the young, the marginalized and the oppressed. He is a kind, caring and thoughtful God who is close to those in need, especially the poor; he involves himself tenderly in human reality just as a father and mother do in the lives of their children.”



— Pope Francis

May 15, 2016

Solemnity of Pentecost

As we approach the end of this Year of Mercy, 2016 also marks the 90th anniversary of World Mission Sunday, begun in 1926 by Pope Pius XI and organized by the Society for the Propagation of the Faith.

Through the work of our local Mission Office/The Society for the Propagation of the Faith, our World Mission Sunday celebration and collection connects with the loving work of missionaries throughout the world. The office shares directly in the work of the Holy See, not with one mission but with all missions, all peoples and all cultures of the world. This is the true Propagation of the Faith.

The theme for World Mission Sunday on Oct. 23 is “Mercy Changes the World.” This day has been set aside for all Catholics worldwide to celebrate their individual and communal call to mission, to solidarity, to unity and to evangelization. World Mission Sunday is a great way for everyone to help support the Catholic faithful whom we journey with, serve and minister to, and to recognize their individual call to be united in mercy with one another and help build the body of Christ throughout the world.

It is an opportunity to recognize and be inspired by the many men and women who faithfully serve and minister to the people of God in more than 1,150 mission dioceses throughout the world. With little or no resources, they are the present-day missionaries of our church who continue to bring the sacraments, the living Word of God and the gift of God’s grace and mercy to those who are most vulnerable.

I pray that in this Year of Mercy, World Mission Sunday will touch each and every one of you deeply, and that we will be united in providing true assistance and prayers where they are needed most. Please join me in helping to make this 90th World Mission Sunday a resounding success with your generosity and missionary spirit.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Bishop Donald J. Kettler