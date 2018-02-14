February 14, 2018 – News release: Diocese of St. Cloud

NEWS RELEASE Diocese of St. Cloud

February 14, 2018

UPDATED STATEMENT RE: FATHER ANTHONY OELRICH

Bishop Donald Kettler of the Diocese of Saint Cloud has been notified by the St. Cloud Police Department that Father Anthony Oelrich, a priest of the diocese, was arrested Feb. 13 following an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct involving an adult woman.

Bishop Kettler has removed Father Oelrich as pastor of Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud. An administrator has been appointed for the parish. The bishop also has suspended Father Oelrich’s priestly faculties, meaning he cannot function or present himself as a priest, pending the outcome of the judicial process.

Father Oelrich was ordained to the priesthood June 6, 1992 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He has served the following assignments: associate pastor, Sacred Heart in Sauk Rapids (1992-1995); co-administrator, St. Mary in Holdingford, St. Hedwig in Holdingford, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Opole, Immaculate Conception in St. Anna, and St. Columbkille in St. Wendel (1995); co-pastor of these same five parishes (1995-2001); graduate studies (2001-2005); director of continuing education for clergy (2005-); pastor, Holy Cross in Pearl Lake (2005-2007); pastor, Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Rockville (2006-2007); pastor, St. Augustine in St. Cloud (2007-2015); rector, St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud (2007-2015); pastor, Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud (2007- 2018).

The diocese is cooperating with civil authorities and encourages all victims of abuse to come forward. Contact information for victim advocates and county officials to whom abuse can be reported is available online at: http://stcdio.org/about/safe-environment/how-to-report-abuse.