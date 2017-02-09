NEWS RELEASE Diocese of St. Cloud

MEDIA CONTACT Joe Towalski

Director of Communications

(O) 320-258-7624

jtowalski@gw.stcdio.org

February 9, 2017

DATES SET FOR LISTENING SESSIONS AND SERVICE OF HEALING

Bishop Donald Kettler and other members of a diocesan response team will hold listening sessions at 11 sites around the Diocese of St. Cloud as a result of claims of alleged sexual misconduct by clergy who served in various parishes in the diocese.

The gatherings have three primary goals: to assure parishioners of Bishop Kettler’s support and assistance, offer a process whereby sexual misconduct issues and concerns can be voiced and discussed, and allow other victims the opportunity to come forward and receive healing and assistance.

Bishop Kettler and his predecessor, Bishop John Kinney, have conducted similar listening sessions in the past in parishes where clergy accused of abuse have served. The upcoming meetings are in response to 74 claims made against 31 clergy members under the Minnesota Child Victims Act, which ended last May. The sessions are for all parish communities where the accused clergy served.

Additionally, Bishop Kettler will preside at a diocesan-wide healing service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Holy Angels Performing Arts Center in St. Cloud.

The service is an opportunity for the people of the diocese to gather together and pray for healing for those who have been harmed by representatives of the Catholic Church. It will include readings from Scripture, intercessory prayer and the anointing of individuals with oil blessed during the service.

“Healing is the most important mission Jesus has given to us and the Church,” Bishop Kettler said. “If someone has been hurt in any way — but particularly by sexual abuse — I hope they can participate in this service and experience some degree of healing and peace.”

The Holy Angels Performing Arts Center is located at the corner of 3rd Street North and 6th Avenue North in St. Cloud.

All are welcome to attend the listening sessions and healing service; the gatherings, however, are not open to the media.

The following is the listening session schedule, which includes the names of the diocesan response team members scheduled to attend each session:

• Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph. For the parish communities in Albany, Cold Spring, New Munich and St. Joseph. Attending: Bishop Donald Kettler, Benedictine Abbot John Klassen and Roxann Storms, diocesan victim assistance coordinator.

• Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. at St. Louis Parish, Paynesville. For the parish communities in Brooten, Eden Valley, Kimball, Lake Henry, Paynesville, Roscoe, Spring Hill and St. Nicholas. Attending: Bishop Kettler and Roxann Storms.

• Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish, Fergus Falls. For the parish communities in Breckenridge, Fergus Falls, Henning, Maine Township, and Pelican Rapids. Attending: Father Robert Rolfes, vicar general, and Jane Marrin, chancellor.

• Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud. For the communities of Cathedral High School; Holy Angels (St. Cloud – closed parish); Holy Spirit, St. Cloud; Sacred Heart, Sauk Rapids; St. John Cantius, St. Cloud; St. Joseph, Waite Park; St. Anthony, St. Cloud; St. Francis Xavier, Sartell; St. Mary’s Cathedral; St. Paul, St. Cloud; St. Peter, St. Cloud. Attending: Bishop Kettler, Father Rolfes, Roxann Storms and Jane Marrin.

• Thursday, March 2, 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Little Falls. For the parish communities in Belle Prairie, Bowlus, Elmdale, Lastrup, Little Falls (both parishes), North Prairie, Randall, Rice, Sobieski, St. Francis and Upsala. Attending: Father Rolfes and Jane Marrin.

• Tuesday, March 7, 6 p.m. at St. John Parish, Foley. For the parish communities in Brennyville, Foley, Foreston, Gilman, Minden Township and Morrill. Attending: Bishop Kettler and Roxann Storms.

• Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m. at Assumption Parish, Morris. For the parish communities in Collis (closed parish), Dumont (closed parish), Morris, Tintah and Wheaton. Attending: Father Rolfes and Jane Marrin.

• Tuesday, March 7, 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Parish, Elk River. For the parish communities in Cambridge, Elk River, Ogilvie, Onamia, Princeton, Zimmerman. Attending: Bishop Kettler and Roxann Storms.

• Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Parish, Alexandria. For the parish communities in Alexandria, Belle River, Glenwood, Lake Reno, Osakis and West Union. Attending: Bishop Kettler and Roxann Storms.

• Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m. at St. Ann Parish, Wadena. For the parish communities in Bertha, Bluffton, Butler, Clarissa, Dent, Moran (closed parish), Motley, Perham, Rush Lake, Staples and Wadena. Attending: Father Rolfes and Jane Marrin.

• Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Parish, Melrose. For the parish communities of Grey Eagle, Holdingford, Melrose, Sauk Centre, St. Anthony, St. Wendel, St. Rosa and Swanville. Attending Father Rolfes and Jane Marrin.