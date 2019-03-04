Four Listening Sessions scheduled for March

An allegation of past sexual misconduct involving Bishop Harold Dimmerling has been made. Because of that allegation, Bishop Kettler has asked a Diocesan Response Team to hold listening sessions for the people of the parishes in which Bishop Dimmerling served. There will be listening sessions on the following dates:

Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 5:30 p.m. Saint Mary, Little Falls

Thursday, March 21, 2019 – 7:30 p.m. Cathedral of Saint Mary, St. Cloud

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 – 5:00 p.m. Saint Mary of the Presentation, Breckenridge (with Saint Joseph, Brushvale)

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 – 7:45 p.m. Sacred Heart, Glenwood (with Saint Bartholomew, Villard)

Bishop Harold Dimmerling served in the following parishes: Cathedral of Saint Mary, St. Cloud, Assistant Pastor, 1940-1943; Saint Joseph, Brushvale, Pastor, 1943-1949; Sacred Heart, Glenwood (with Saint Bartholomew, Villard), Pastor, 1949-1957; Saint Mary of the Presentation, Breckenridge, Pastor, 1957-1961; Saint John Seminary, Collegeville, 1961-1969; Saint Mary, Little Falls, Pastor, 1969

You are invited to attend any of the above listening sessions. These sessions will have three primary goals:

to assure parishioners of Bishop Kettler’s support and assistance; to offer a process whereby sexual misconduct issues/concerns can be voiced and discussed; and to allow other potential victims the opportunity to come forward and receive assistance and healing.

The Diocesan Response Team will be present for any parishioners who wish to attend. The listening sessions will not be open to the news media.