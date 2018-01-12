January 12, 2018 – News release: Diocese of St. Cloud

NEWS RELEASE Diocese of St. Cloud

January 12, 2018

STATEMENT RE: ADDITIONAL PRIEST NAME DISCLOSURE

Bishop Donald Kettler of the Diocese of Saint Cloud has added an additional name to the list of clergy likely to have abused minors.

Father Antonio Marfori was ordained Oct. 7, 1978, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He served the following assignments: part-time associate, St. Francis Xavier, Sartell, and part-time instructor (later instructor and assistant chaplain), Cathedral High School, St. Cloud, 1978-1980; associate pastor, St. Paul, Sauk Centre, 1980-1984; post-graduate studies, 1984-1985; pastor, St. Agnes, Roscoe, 1985-1993; pastor, St. Margaret, Lake Henry (while continuing at St. Agnes), 1987-1993; pastor, St. Pius X, Zimmerman, 1993-2007; pastor, St. Anne, Kimball, 2007-2008; canonical administrator, St. Elizabeth, Brennyville, SS. Peter and Paul, Gilman, and St. Joseph, Morrill, 2008-2010; Leave of absence (medical), 2010.

Bishop Kettler removed Marfori’s priestly faculties — meaning he is not allowed to function or present himself as a priest — and ordered an investigation following the filing of a complaint in October 2015. The complaint alleged that Marfori sexually abused a minor in the late 1970s while he was a part-time instructor at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. There was no report of sexual misconduct prior to this complaint. A second complaint alleging that Marfori sexually abused a minor in the late 1970s while he was an instructor at Cathedral High School was filed in March 2016.

Marfori currently lives in St. Cloud under restrictions. In line with past practice, Bishop Kettler held listening sessions in areas where Marfori served.

The full list of clergy names can be viewed at: http://stcdio.org/list-clergy-likely-abused-minors. Bishop Kettler continues to encourage all victims of abuse to come forward. Contact information for victim advocates and county officials to whom abuse can be reported is available online at: http://stcdio.org/about/safe-environment/how-to-report-abuse.

The bishop asks all Catholics in the diocese to pray for healing for all victims and survivors of sexual

abuse.