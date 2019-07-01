NEWS RELEASE Diocese of St. Cloud

July 1, 2019

STATEMENT RE: FATHER JOSEPH BACKOWSKI

The following is a statement from Bishop Donald Kettler of St. Cloud:

“Father Joseph Backowski has been on leave since January from his previous assignments in Breckenridge and Kent to address personal health concerns. In anticipation of his return to ministry, a plan was developed in collaboration with Father Backowski and the chair of the Diocesan Review Board, Judge Elizabeth Hayden.

“As parochial administrator in Clear Lake and Duelm, Father Backowski will have the same responsibilities as a pastor. He will continue a treatment plan, and I have established a program of support to ensure the transition works well for everyone involved. Father Backowski will reside with other priests in a communal setting.”