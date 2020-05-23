May 23, 2020 – FAQ about the new executive order

FAQ about the new executive order and forthcoming guidance for re-opening places of worship

Q: When does the executive order (EO) take effect?

A: The EO takes effect Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Q: How many people does the new executive order allow to gather inside a church?

A: The EO states that in indoor settings occupancy must not exceed 25 percent of the normal occupant capacity as determined by the fire marshal, with a maximum of 250 people in a single, self-contained space.

Q: How many people does the EO allow to gather outside?

A: The EO allows outdoor worship services and gatherings of up to 250 people who are properly socially distanced.

Q: What types of faith-based activities does the EO allow?

A: Mass, baptisms, weddings, funerals, Scripture studies, prayer meetings and other “rituals”

Q: What else does the EO require?

A: Churches must implement a COVID-19 preparedness plan in accordance with guidance developed by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Q: What are the key requirements and elements of that guidance?

(Note: In some cases, the protocols of the Diocese of Saint Cloud are stricter than the state’s guidance. Please see the diocese’s updated protocols/guidelines.)

That the preparedness plan be developed under the supervision of a designated plan administrator within the church (the plan administrator could be a pastor, business administrator or diocesan official — anyone who regularly ensures compliance). That plan must be posted in an easily accessible location.

That the church ensures sick staff stay home through screenings and other practices

The church must promote and enforce social distancing measures (meaning at least 6 feet between those who do not share households)

That the church promotes proper hygiene for staff and attendees

That the church monitor building ventilation and controls to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread

That it has regular cleaning practices for gathering and work spaces

That it implements communications and training protocols related to mitigating community spread

Encourages, but does not require, the use of masks by attendees and clergy.

Encourages, but does not require, Communion in the hand

Discourages congregational singing and directs hymnals to be removed from pews

Discourages hand-to-hand greetings, and the passing of collection baskets.

Maintain at least six feet between family groups in pews

Q: Do the diocesan protocols for re-opening already provided to my parish and me comply with the new guidance?

A: It is possible that some slight modifications may need to be made to your guidance, including ensuring the occupancy mandates. Consult the relevant diocesan staff person for direction: Aaron Carpenter in the Office of Worship at (acarpenter@gw.stcdio.org; 320-255-9068. Or Father Robert Rolfes (rrolfes@gw.stcdio.org; 320-251-2340; ).