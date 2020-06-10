NEWS RELEASE Diocese of St. Cloud

May 26, 2020

STATEMENT REGARDING DIOCESE OF ST. CLOUD

The Diocese of St. Cloud and survivors of clergy sexual abuse have reached agreement on a framework for a resolution of all clergy sexual abuse claims against the diocese and area parishes.

The resolution will include the diocese filing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the near future. In the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the framework for resolution will include a consensual plan of reorganization that will provide for a $22.5 million trust to compensate survivors of clergy sexual abuse. This framework for resolution represents the diocese’s commitment to finding a fair resolution for survivors of sexual abuse while continuing its ministry to those it serves throughout the 16-county diocese.

The funds to be used to compensate survivors are made up of insurance coverage settlements and cash and property contributions from the diocese and parishes within the diocese.

“I am thankful for the commitment of everyone involved in reaching the understanding we are announcing today,” Bishop Donald Kettler said. “I am particularly grateful to the survivors of abuse for their courage in coming forward and sharing their experiences, and I again apologize on behalf of the Church for the harm they suffered. I remain committed to assist in the healing of all those who have been hurt, and I hope this is another step in that direction. I am also grateful to the faithful of our diocese for their ongoing prayers and support. Reaching an agreement on a framework for resolution prior to filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy significantly reduces administrative fees in the bankruptcy and preserves a larger estate to fund the trust for survivors.”

The Diocese of St. Cloud remains committed to preventing sexual abuse, holding accountable those clergy who are credibly accused of abuse, and helping survivors find healing. All priests and deacons, diocesan staff, parish and Catholic school employees, as well as volunteers having regular or unsupervised interaction with minors, are required to meet safe environment requirements. These requirements include adherence to a sexual misconduct policy, undergoing a criminal background check, and participation in sexual abuse awareness and prevention training.

In addition, the diocese has committed to disclosing the names of all clergy against whom credible claims of abuse have been made and to release the files of those clergy. The diocese also follows strict standards for determining suitability of clergy serving in the diocese, starting during the seminary formation process and including verifying the credentials of priests visiting from other dioceses or from religious orders. The diocese promptly contacts law enforcement to report any allegations it receives regarding sexual misconduct by clergy or others involved in ministry within the geographic area the diocese serves.

The diocese continues to encourage anyone who has suffered sexual abuse to report such abuse to local law enforcement, regardless of when it occurred. Survivors of clergy sexual abuse are also encouraged to contact the diocese’s victim assistance coordinator, Roxann Storms, at (320) 248-1563 for counseling or other assistance in healing. The bishop invites survivors of clergy sexual abuse to meet with him, if they wish, as part of their healing process.