November 14, 2017 – Additional priest name disclosures

November 14, 2017

STATEMENT RE: ADDITIONAL PRIEST NAME DISCLOSURES

Bishop Donald Kettler of the Diocese of Saint Cloud has added two names to the list of clergy likely to have abused minors.

The two men were religious order priests added by St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville to its list of men “likely to have offended against minors.” They are Casimir Plakut, who was ordained in 1938 and died in 1988, and Augustine John Strub, who was ordained in 1947 and died in 2015. Both men served for a time at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. In line with past practice, Bishop Kettler will hold a listening session in the near future at St. Boniface Church.

The full list can be viewed at: http://stcdio.org/list-clergy-likely-abused-minors.

Bishop Kettler continues to encourage all victims of abuse to come forward. Contact information for victim advocates and county officials to whom abuse can be reported is available online at: http://stcdio.org/about/safe-environment/how-to-report-abuse.

The bishop asks all Catholics in the diocese to pray for healing for all victims and survivors of sexual abuse.