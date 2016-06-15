NEWS RELEASE Diocese of St. Cloud

MEDIA CONTACT Joe Towalski

Director of Communications

(O) 320-258-7624

jtowalski@gw.stcdio.org

June 15, 2016

STATEMENT REGARDING DEATH OF ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

Bishop Donald Kettler issued a statement following the death of St. Cloud State University President Earl H. Potter III in an automobile accident June 13:

“I offer my condolences to the family of President Earl H. Potter III and to the St. Cloud State University community mourning his tragic death. During my time in the Diocese of Saint Cloud, I witnessed the positive impact President Potter made on the university’s students and faculty as well as the wider St. Cloud community. He will be greatly missed. I will keep him and his loved ones in my prayers.”