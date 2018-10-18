We are all called to go out and share the Good News

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

The theme for World Mission Sunday, Oct. 21, is “Born to be Mission.” This day has been set aside for all Catholics worldwide to celebrate their individual and communal call to mission, to solidarity, to unity, to witness and to evangelization both near and far.

World Mission Sunday is a great way for everyone to help support those we journey with, serve and minister to and to recognize our individual call to be united in love with one another and help build the body of Christ throughout the world.

It is also an opportunity to recognize and be inspired by the many men and women who faithfully serve and minister to the people of God in more than 1,150 mission dioceses throughout the world. With little or no resources, they are the present-day missionaries of our church who continue to bring the sacraments, the living Word of God and the gift of God’s grace and mercy to those who are most vulnerable.

As Pope Francis shared in his message for World Mission Sunday 2018: “All Christians by baptism have received the mission to bring the Gospel to everyone. Young people too are a part of that great stream of witnesses, in which elder persons with their wisdom and experience become a witness and encouragement to the young. Every man and woman is a mission; that is the reason for our life on this earth. To be attracted and to be sent are two movements that our hearts, especially when we are young, feel as interior forces of love; they hold out promise for our future and they give direction in our lives” — Pope Francis, May 20, the Solemnity of Pentecost.

I pray that this year, World Mission Sunday will touch each and every one of you deeply, and that we will be united in providing true assistance and prayers where it is needed most. Please join me in helping to make this 92nd World Mission Sunday a resounding success with your generosity and missionary spirit.

Sincerely Yours in Christ,

+Donald J. Kettler

Bishop of St. Cloud