2019 – 2020 Annual Report for the Diocese of St. Cloud Curia Offices

No report for the 2019-20 fiscal year. We published a message similar to the one below in the November issue of the magazine instead.

Each fall, we typically publish the Diocese of St. Cloud’s annual report in the pages of The Central Minnesota Catholic. The diocese filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in June 2020. In light of this, all information about the financial condition of the diocese has been disclosed as part of the publicly available reorganization proceedings. Information regarding the proceedings is available at https://stcdio.org/reorganization.