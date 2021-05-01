May 1, 2021

FUTURE OF HOLY CROSS SCHOOL, PEARL LAKE/MARTY

After much consultation and reflection, Bishop Donald Kettler has directed the pastor of Holy Cross Church to lead the parish in a discernment process focused on transforming its parochial school into a new ministry better suited to the gifts and resources of the community. Therefore, the 2020-2021 school year will be the last for Holy Cross School as a pre-K through grade 6 school.

“The school has provided many generations of families with a solid education grounded in Gospel values. I know this is a difficult time for families, staff and parishioners who love their school. But it has been facing considerable challenges for some time due to changing demographics, diminishing enrollments and other barriers to long-term operational vitality,” Bishop Kettler said. “These trends underscore the challenges regarding the school’s solvency and sustainability. This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is in the best interests of the parish and respects the principles of good stewardship. I continue to pray for the school and parish community during this time of change and transition.”

The school, parish and diocese have been aware of these challenges for several years. Bishop Kettler met with representatives of the school in mid-April and has consulted extensively with the Holy Cross pastor, the leadership of the Catholic Community Schools system, of which Holy Cross School is a part, and other advisors with expertise in education. Catholic Community Schools will help the students currently at Holy Cross School to find other opportunities for a Catholic school education. It also will assist the school’s teachers and staff in finding other opportunities to continue working in Catholic education.