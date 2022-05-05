List of Catholic organizations

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

I am very excited and hopeful about the local synod process and the upcoming National Eucharistic Revival to help us become more engaged in the life of our parishes, Area Catholic Communities and diocese. These opportunities for participation, sharing and conversion are especially welcome following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to these initiatives, I would like to invite you to consider becoming involved in one of the many groups in our diocese that for many years have enriched the lives of countless people and our Church as a whole.

These groups include:

Knights of Columbus: The Knights have a strong history of charitable activity, fraternal support and promotion of life, vocations and the family. I am a longtime member and appreciate the friendship they offer and work they do in support of the Church. I encourage all men to prayerfully consider joining this organization. Visit www.mnknights.org .

: Our local DCCW does much good work in our diocese and is affiliated with the National Council of Catholic Women, which “acts through its members to support, empower and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership and service.” Visit . Daughters of Isabella : The Daughters are a charitable organization of Catholic women founded on the principles of unity, friendship and charity. Visit www.daughtersofisabella.org .

: The Catholic Daughters “strive to embrace the principle of faith working through love in the promotion of justice, equality and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all.” Visit . Confraternity of Christian Mothers/Women : These groups foster the spiritual life of their families, communities and their members through prayer, service and other activities. Check with your parish or ACC about groups in your area.

: The Secular Franciscans are a lay religious organization whose members pledge themselves to live the Gospel in the manner of St. Francis. Learn more at . Lay Carmelites : The Lay Carmelites are a secular religious community who live out their baptismal commitment according to the spirit of the Carmelite Order. Visit www.laycarmelitespcm.org .

: These women and men dedicate themselves to the guidance of the Rule of St. Benedict in their day-to-day lives outside of the monastery and through ongoing spiritual formation. Learn more at and . Franciscan Associates : These women and men seek to deepen their relationship with God, others and all of creation through the example of Sts. Francis and Clare. Visit www.fslf.org/pages/franciscan-associates .

: Apostolate members share a call to discipleship with the Crosiers through their prayers, friendship and sharing of time, talent and treasure. Learn more at . Catholic Order of Foresters : This fraternal benefit insurance society supports the Catholic community through a variety of outreach efforts. See www.catholicforester.org .

: CUF is a fraternal organization that provides members with life insurance and retirement savings options, “while giving them opportunities to impact their Catholic parishes, schools and community.” Visit . KSKJ Life – American Slovenian Catholic Union: This member-owned, community-focused organization has advocated for families and communities since 1894. Visit https://www.kskjlife.com.

Your participation in any of these organizations will give a boost to your spiritual life and enrich our Church as well. I pray that you will give them your consideration.

Wishing you a blessed Easter season, I remain,

Sincerely yours in Christ,

+Donald J. Kettler

Bishop of Saint Cloud