October 13, 2022

STATEMENT REGARDING FATHER ANTHONY OELRICH

Bishop Donald Kettler released the following statement Oct. 11 ahead of the Oct. 17 release from prison of Father Anthony Oelrich, who pleaded guilty in late 2019 to criminal sexual conduct with an adult:

“As Father Oelrich’s prison sentence comes to an end, I again apologize to the victim(s)/survivor(s) and all those who have been hurt by his actions. I am committed to fostering healing for those who have been wounded and doing all I can to end clergy abuse. I continue to consider Father Oelrich’s future ministry status, which includes a judicial process required by Church law. This process continues to move forward. In the meantime, his priestly faculties remain suspended, meaning he cannot function or present himself as a priest, such as by celebrating public Masses, administering the sacraments, and wearing the Roman collar. Until his ministry status is finalized, he continues to receive his priest salary as required under Church law, but he is responsible for his own housing and other expenses.”