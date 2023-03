Dear Friends in Christ,

This year the feast day of St. Patrick occurs on a Friday of Lent. In honor of my patron saint and to recognize that day as meaningful to so many Catholics of Irish heritage as well as all other Catholics, I am dispensing all Catholics in the Diocese of Saint Cloud from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17, 2023.

+Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C.

Bishop, Diocese of Saint Cloud