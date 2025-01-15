STATEMENT FROM BISHOP PATRICK NEARY, C.S.C., RE: FIRE AT FERGUS FALLS CHURCH

St. Cloud Bishop Patrick Neary, C.S.C., has released the following statement:

“Like all of you, I’ve been praying for those families most affected by the raging fires in the city of Los Angeles. Now I’d like to ask all of us to pray for those affected by the fire that took place Jan. 14 in the parish office wing at Our Lady of Victory Church in Fergus Falls. The day after the fire, I visited the parish along with Joe Towalski, chancellor of the diocese. Though the damage to the parish offices is extensive, the fire did not spread to the school or the church. Thankfully, no one was injured. I am so grateful to Father Lucho Palomino for his fine leadership during this crisis. I’m also grateful to the Fergus Falls and area fire departments for their quick response that effectively contained the fire and prevented further damage to parish buildings. It is my hope that once the insurance claim is filed that the parish offices can be repaired and that theparish staff can return to work on-site in timely fashion.”