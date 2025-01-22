January 22, 2025 – Statement from Bishop Patrick Neary, C.S.C., re: Immigration

The Catholic Church, like other communities of faith, has a responsibility to protect the life and dignity of all people, especially the most vulnerable. The U.S. bishops agree that “migration is part of the fabric of our nation,” and therefore, the local Church, as it always has done, strives to provide ongoing educational opportunities for those living in our communities on their rights and the law. In doing so, we recognize the challenges the nation faces in reforming our immigration system and offer our prayerful support for an effective solution that respects the dignity of all individuals and families.