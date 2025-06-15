June 15, 2025

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

It is with a heavy heart that I address you following the tragic shootings in our state. We mourn the loss of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and pray for the recovery of Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

I had the opportunity to meet with Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman in March during our annual advocacy day. I recall her dedication, compassion and goodwill for the people of Minnesota.

In these difficult times, l ask everyone to join me in prayer for the victims and their families and for an end to violence in our society.

May we all do our part to promote peace, understanding and respect for all life.

Yours in Christ,

+ Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C.

Bishop, Diocese of Saint Cloud