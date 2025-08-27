August 27, 2025 – A statement Bishop Neary regarding Minneapolis church shooting

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Today, our hearts are shattered by the horrific act of violence that occurred at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. Children were gathered for Mass. Teachers were beginning a new school year. Families were entrusting their loved ones to the care of the Church.

I grieve deeply with the families, students, staff and parishioners of Annunciation. I grieve with our neighbors in the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis. And I grieve with every person who now carries the trauma of this senseless violence.

As Catholics, we believe in the dignity of every human life. That dignity is destroyed when violence becomes routine.

May Christ, the Prince of Peace, bring healing to all who are wounded, and may Our Lady of Sorrows intercede for us in this time of grief.

† Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C.

Bishop of the Diocese of Saint Cloud