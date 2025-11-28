Bishop Patrick Neary, C.S.C., of the Diocese of St. Cloud, was notified Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, that Father Aaron Kuhn, a priest of the diocese, was charged in Stearns County with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving an adult.

Bishop Neary has placed him on full administrative leave, effective immediately. Father Kuhn was removed from active ministry in June 2024 when the bishop was first made aware of a report of sexual misconduct. Father Kuhn’s priestly faculties were then restricted.

Father Kuhn underwent professional evaluation and subsequent residential treatment. Following diocesan protocols, upon completing treatment in December 2024, Father Kuhn was assigned to the Chancery offices, assisting with administrative work of the diocesan Tribunal and Office of Canonical Affairs in St. Cloud. A safety plan and precepts were put in place and continue to be monitored. Bishop Neary was notified in October 2024 that a report had been made to authorities after Father Kuhn entered treatment. The diocesan Crisis Response Team held parish meetings following the initial report in June.

Father Kuhn was ordained to the priesthood June 16, 2007, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Father Kuhn served as parochial vicar at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Augustine Parish in St. Cloud and Christ Church Newman Center from June 2007 to July 2010; studied for Canon Law Licentiate at Catholic University, Washington, D.C., from July 2010 to 2013; served as pastor of St. John the Baptist, Bluffton, and St. Ann, Wadena; from July 2013 to January 2025, and pastor of St. Joseph, Bertha; St. Hubert, Blue Grass; Assumption of Our Lady, Menahga; St. Michael, Motley; and Sacred Heart, Staples; from June 2021 to January 2025.

The diocese is cooperating with authorities and encourages all victims of abuse to come forward. Bishop Neary asks that people keep everyone affected by this situation in prayer.

Contact information for victim advocates and county officials to whom abuse can be reported is available online at: https://stcdio.org/about/safe-environment/how-to-report-abuse.