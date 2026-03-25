Bishop Neary’s statement on Independent Group Opposing All Things New Planning Efforts

For more than a year, there has been regular, ongoing communication at the diocesan, regional and parish levels regarding the rationale and processes of the All Things New planning initiative. There have also been opportunities for parishioners to have input at the local level. There have been no decrees issued thus far by the bishop regarding closures. It is essential that people receive accurate information during this important time in the life of the local Church.

The diocese is aware of a group that has been sharing unsubstantiated statistics and allegations regarding the All Things New process and representing itself as having approval from the diocese, which it does not. Out of pastoral responsibility, clergy have been instructed not to support this group’s efforts or allow it to meet on Church property. Our churches and parish facilities must remain places of unity and communion — not venues for activities that work outside the legitimate structures of the Church.

“I respect the right of the faithful to express concerns, and I remain committed to listening with an open heart,” said Bishop Neary. “At the same time, it is important to protect the integrity of the planning process, which has been carried out with extensive consultation and fidelity to canon law. There is a formal process for appealing decisions outlined in Church law that has been communicated to affected parishes and Area Catholic Communities. I ask all parishioners to rely on official diocesan communication and to continue praying for our diocese as we walk forward together in faith.”