August 22, 2018

RE: AUG. 22 ANDERSON PRESS CONFERENCE

The decision on whether to convene a statewide grand jury is for others to make. If one is convened, the Diocese of St. Cloud will fully cooperate.

In 2016, the diocese provided all files and documents related to the sexual abuse of minors that were requested by Jeff Anderson and Associates as part of a case before the court at that time. From April 2016 to October 2016 the diocese turned over some 13,500 pages of documents to plaintiffs’ attorneys.

In the interest of transparency and accountability, the bishop released four and a half years ago a list of clergy likely to have abused minors in the diocese. When additional clergy are identified, the list is updated.

The diocese still plans to file for bankruptcy reorganization and continues its discussions and cooperation with plaintiffs’ attorneys to reach a consensual agreement on the plan. Filing for reorganization is the best way to ensure that the maximum amount of resources will be distributed.