List of clergy likely to have abused minors

The following is a list of clergy, to date, who served in parishes within the Diocese of Saint Cloud and have been identified as likely to have abused minors. The list includes the parishes where each of those clergy served within the diocese. It also includes religious community clergy members who served in parishes in the diocese and the names of several men of a religious community from outside the diocese (Third Order Regular of Saint Francis) who served in schools within our diocese.
List of clergy (last updated November 13, 2017):
- Robert Blumeyer, OSB (Order of Saint Benedict): St. Augustine, St. Cloud; St. Benedict, Avon; St. Catherine, Farming. Deceased.
- Michael Brennan, TOR (Third Order Regular of Saint Francis): Our Lady of the Angels Boarding School, Belle Prairie. Status unknown.
- Anthony Canu, TOR: Our Lady of the Angels Boarding School, Belle Prairie. Status unknown.
- Cosmas Dahlheimer, OSB: St. Mary, St. Cloud; St. Benedict’s Monastery and College, St. Joseph; St. Augustine, St. Cloud; St. Joseph, St. Joseph; St. Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud. Deceased.
- John Eccleston: Sacred Heart, Staples; St. Edward’s, Henning; Ave Maria, Wheaton; Chaplain, St. Francis Convent, Little Falls. Deceased.
- Richard Eckroth, OSB: St. Benedict High School, St. Joseph; St. Augustine, St. Cloud; Seven Dolors, Albany; St. Raphael’s Convent, St. Cloud; St. Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud. Deceased.
- Neil Emon, OSC (Canons Regular of the Order of the Holy Cross [Crosiers]): St. Peter Parish, St. Cloud. Currently residing in Phoenix, Ariz.
- Gerald Funcheon, OSC: No official diocesan assignment but was hired by Cathedral High School, St. Cloud, as a teacher/ spiritual director. Currently residing in Missouri.
- Sylvester Gall: St. Joseph, Pierz; St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud; Chaplain, St. Raphael, St. Cloud; St. John the Baptist, Swanville; St. Nicholas, Belle River; St. Nicholas, St. Nicholas; St. Andrew, Elk River; St. Michael, Motley; St. John Nepomuk, Lastrup. Deceased.
- William Garding: St. Mary, Melrose; St. Paul, Sauk Centre; St. John the Baptist, Bluffton; Holy Cross, Butler; Assumption, Menahga; Director, Cemetery Office, St. Cloud. Deceased.
- Raoul Gauthier: Chaplain, St. Michael’s Hospital, Sauk Centre. Deceased.
- Thomas Gillespie, OSB: St. Boniface, Cold Spring; St. Joseph, St. Joseph; St. Raphael’s Convent, St. Cloud; St. Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud; St. Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph. Currently residing in Collegeville, Minn.
- Stanislaus Goryczka: Holy Cross, Harding (Pulaski); St. Edward, Elmdale; Our Lady of Lourdes, Little Falls. Deceased.
- Francis Hoefgen, OSB: St. Boniface, Cold Spring; St. Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph. Laicized. Address unknown.
- Othmar Hohmann, OSB: Immaculate Conception, New Munich; St. Boniface, Cold Spring; St. Joseph, St. Joseph. Deceased.
- Raymond Jacques: St. Paul, Sauk Centre; Assumption, Morris; St. Anne, Kimball. Deceased.
- Val Klimek: St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud; Spiritual director, Cathedral High School, St. Cloud; St. Columbkille, St. Wendel; St. Lawrence, Duelm; Director, Catholic Charities; Holy Trinity, Royalton; Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Rockville. Deceased.
- Reginald Krakowski, TOR: Local Superior, St. Louis Monastery, St. Cloud; Cathedral High School, St. Cloud. Current status unknown.
- Joseph Kremer: Sacred Heart, Sauk Rapids; Staff, St. John’s Seminary/Diocese of St. Cloud; St. Michael, Spring Hill; Holy Spirit, St. Cloud. Deceased.
- Richard Kujawa: St. Mary, Breckenridge; St. Joseph, Bertha; St. Edward, Henning; Sacred Heart, Flensburg; St. Mary, Melrose; St. Hubert, Blue Grass; Our Lady of the Assumption, Menahga. Deceased.
- Henry Lutgen: St. Mary, Alexandria; Superintendent, St. Cloud Children’s Home, St. Cloud; Director, Catholic Charities, St. Cloud; Assistant director, Catholic Charities, St. Cloud; St. Columbkille, St. Wendel; Community Hospital and Pine Villa, Melrose; St. Mary, Melrose. Deceased.
- Brennan Maiers, OSB: St. Joseph, St. Joseph; St. Boniface, Cold Spring; St. Raphael’s Convent, St. Cloud; St. Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph; St. Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud. Currently residing in Collegeville, Minn.
- James Moeglein, OSC: Cathedral of St. Mary, St. Cloud. Currently residing in Onamia.
- James Mohm: St. Joseph, Pierz; St. Joseph, Brushvale; St. James, Maine; Immaculate Conception, Osakis. Deceased.
- Casimir Plakut, OSB: St. Boniface, Cold Spring. Deceased.
- Donald Rieder: St. Mary, Alexandria; St. James, Randall; St. Anne, Kimball; Assumption, Morris; St. Agnes, Roscoe; St. Louis, Paynesville; Chaplain, St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Little Falls; St. Stanislaus, Sobieski; St. John Cantius, St. Cloud. Deceased.
- Francisco Schulte, OSB: St. Boniface, Cold Spring. Currently resides in Collegeville, Minn.
- Robert Smith: Holy Angels, St. Cloud; Holy Family, Belle Prairie; Our Lady of Victory, Fergus Falls; St. Leonard, Pelican Rapids; St. Paul, Sauk Centre; Chaplain, Poor Clare Sisters, Sauk Rapids; Holy Cross, North Prairie; St. Stanislaus, Sobieski. Deceased.
- Peter Snyers: Immaculate Conception, Rice; St. Mary, Breckenridge; St. Kathryn, Ogilvie; St. Louis, Foreston; Assumption, Eden Valley; St. Hedwig and St. Mary, Holdingford; St. John Cantius, St. Cloud. Deceased.
- Allan Speiser: St. Ann, Wadena; Sacred Heart, Sauk Rapids; Holy Angels, St. Cloud; Chaplain, St. Raphael’s Convent, St. Cloud; Cathedral High School, St. Cloud; St. Anthony, St. Anthony; St. Nicholas, St. Nicholas; Immaculate Conception, Becker; St. Francis Xavier, Sartell; St. John Nepomuk, Lake Reno; Our Lady of the Runestone, Kensington; Holy Cross, Butler; St. John the Baptist, Bluffton; Holy Spirit, St. Cloud; St. Francis, St. Francis. Deceased.
- Augustine John Strub, OSB: St. Boniface, Cold Spring. Deceased.
- James Thoennes: St. Anthony, St. Cloud; St. Mary, Melrose; St. Joseph, Waite Park; St. John, Foley; St. Anne, Kimball; Sacred Heart, Dent; St. Leonard, Pelican Rapids; St. Joseph, Bertha; St. Edward, Henning; Chaplain, St. Mary’s Villa, Pierz. Currently residing under restrictions in St. Cloud.
- Roger Vaughn, OSC (Canons Regular of the Order of the Holy Cross (Crosiers)): St. Peter, St. Cloud. Currently residing in New York.
- Michael Weber: Holy Spirit, St. Cloud, as transitional deacon. Currently residing in Twin Cities, Minn.
- Justin Weger, OSC: St. Therese, Vineland. Deceased.
- William Wey: St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud; St. Donatus, Brooten; Immaculate Conception, Sedan; St. Gall, Tintah; Sacred Heart, Dent; St. Peter, Dumont; St. Patrick, Collis. Deceased.
- Adelbert Wolski, TOR: Cathedral High School, St. Cloud. Deceased, Jan. 3, 2012, Hollidaysburg, Pa.
- Vincent Yzermans: St. Boniface, Melrose; St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud; St. John the Baptist, Swanville; Editor, Saint Cloud Visitor; St. Nicholas, St. Nicholas; St. Rose, St. Rosa; St. Anthony, St. Anthony. Deceased.
- Francis Zilkowski: Chancellor, Diocese of Saint Cloud; St. Louis, Foreston; Sacred Heart, Flensburg; Our Lady of Lourdes, Little Falls; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Opole. Deceased.