List of clergy likely to have abused minors

The following is a list of clergy, to date, who served in parishes within the Diocese of Saint Cloud and have been identified as likely to have abused minors. The list includes the parishes where each of those clergy served within the diocese. It also includes religious community clergy members who served in parishes in the diocese and the names of several men of a religious community from outside the diocese (Third Order Regular of Saint Francis) who served in schools within our diocese.

List of clergy (last updated November 13, 2017):