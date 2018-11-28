Looking inward and outward during this season of preparation

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Beware. Be vigilant. Pray.

These are some of the words we hear Jesus telling his disciples in the Gospel of Luke on the first Sunday of Advent. It’s an ominous-sounding passage, with Jesus warning people about the signs and tribulations that will accompany the end times. He certainly gets our attention, but what is really at the heart of his message?

Jesus is reminding us that we need to keep our eyes on the prize. And the prize is him, coming to save those who are faithful and steadfast in their love for him and the Father. The season of Advent is a time of preparation that helps us to stay alert for the coming of Christ, both at Christmas with his birth in a Bethlehem manger and his second coming at the end of time.

To stay alert, we need to be countercultural. We need to slow down in these weeks before Christmas — even as our consumeristic culture pushes us to speed up and stress out over Christmas shopping, decorating and party planning. These are all fine activities as long as we don’t lose sight of the spiritual preparation that the Advent season calls us to do. Slowing down means being attentive to what’s really important. It requires us to look both inward at changes we need to make in our own lives as well as outward to the needs of the world around us.

We can prepare ourselves inwardly by devoting more time to prayer. I find praying around an Advent wreath to be a helpful way of reflecting on the Scripture readings of the season. Even if you don’t use a wreath, I encourage you to spend more time with the weekday and Sunday Scripture readings over the next several weeks. As you reflect on them, ask yourself what God might be calling you to do or change in your life.

Another way to prepare ourselves inwardly during Advent is to take advantage of the sacrament of penance. It offers an opportunity to examine our consciences and reflect on the areas of our lives in which we need to do better. Seeking and receiving God’s forgiveness through this sacrament of mercy helps us to change our lives in ways that strengthen our relationship with God and the people around us.

This leads me to the need to also look outward during Advent. While it is essential to prepare for the coming of Christ by looking inwardly, we also need to be attentive to the needs of those around us. As Jesus reminds us, what we do for those in need, we also do for him. I encourage you to make a special effort during this holy season to serve others by intentionally practicing the corporal and spiritual works of mercy, which are rooted the Gospel message of Christ. They include comforting the sorrowful, forgiving injuries, praying for the living and the dead, feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless and visiting the prisoner.These acts of service move out of our comfort zones and, like an Advent candle, bring light to some of the darkness in the world.

Don’t forget: Beware, be vigilant and pray. This Advent, please join me in doing this by being more attentive to our own spiritual lives and the needs of those around us.

May you and your loved ones have a blessed Advent season.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

+Donald J. Kettler

Bishop of Saint Cloud