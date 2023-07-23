NEWS RELEASE
Diocese of St. Cloud
MEDIA CONTACT
Joe Towalski
Chancellor/Director of Communications
(O) 320-258-7624
jtowalski@gw.stcdio.org
July 20, 2023
STATEMENT FROM BISHOP PATRICK NEARY, C.S.C., RE: FIRE AT ELMDALE CHURCH
St. Cloud Bishop Patrick Neary, C.S.C., has released the following statement:
“I was sorry to learn of the fire that occurred in the sacristy of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale on Tuesday. Thankfully, the fire damage was limited to the church sacristy, although the church interior did experience smoke damage. The fire was apparently set intentionally and is under investigation by the authorities. Our prayers are with the pastor, Fr. Jimmy Joseph, and the parishioners of St. Edward’s. On behalf of the Diocese of St. Cloud, I’m grateful to Fr. Jimmy Joseph and the first responders for managing this situation so well.”