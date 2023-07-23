July 20, 2023

STATEMENT FROM BISHOP PATRICK NEARY, C.S.C., RE: FIRE AT ELMDALE CHURCH

St. Cloud Bishop Patrick Neary, C.S.C., has released the following statement:

“I was sorry to learn of the fire that occurred in the sacristy of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale on Tuesday. Thankfully, the fire damage was limited to the church sacristy, although the church interior did experience smoke damage. The fire was apparently set intentionally and is under investigation by the authorities. Our prayers are with the pastor, Fr. Jimmy Joseph, and the parishioners of St. Edward’s. On behalf of the Diocese of St. Cloud, I’m grateful to Fr. Jimmy Joseph and the first responders for managing this situation so well.”