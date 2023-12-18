December 18, 2023

David Fremo selected as president of Catholic Community Schools

Bishop names interim Catholic schools superintendent for Diocese of St. Cloud

David Fremo, who has served for the last four years as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of St. Cloud and as director of its Catholic Education Ministries office, has been selected as the new president of Catholic Community Schools (CCS), a consolidated school system in the St. Cloud area. He begins his new position Jan. 2, 2024.

To assist the transition, Sara Michaelson has been appointed as interim superintendent for the diocese’s Catholic schools by Bishop Patrick Neary, C.S.C., until a permanent superintendent is identified. Michaelson, who currently serves as director of learning and teaching with Catholic Community Schools, will oversee and support educational efforts in the 27 Catholic schools located within the 16-county diocese. She begins the position in mid-January.

“It has been a joy and privilege to support Catholic school leaders and communities as superintendent,” Fremo said. “I see this opportunity to serve as president of CCS as one where I can more intently focus my gifts and passions to build a more vibrant, sustainable Catholic school system: animated by mission and growing in impact.”

The CCS board considered several candidates for the position of CCS president and chose Fremo because of his extensive background in Catholic education, strategic vision and knowledge of CCS’ operational vitality.

“David has a passion for education, especially Catholic schools and has an abundance of experience that spans across the classroom, school administration leadership, and working within the St. Cloud Diocese,” said Father Ron Weyrens, CCS board chair. “Furthermore, we are confident that David’s connection with both state and national Catholic educators will help him team with the CCS board to build on the CCS legacy.”