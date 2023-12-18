December 18, 2023

NEWS RELEASE
David Fremo selected as president of Catholic Community Schools
Bishop names interim Catholic schools superintendent for Diocese of St. Cloud
David Fremo, who has served for the last four years as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of St. Cloud and as director of its Catholic Education Ministries office, has been selected as the new president of Catholic Community Schools (CCS), a consolidated school system in the St. Cloud area. He begins his new position Jan. 2, 2024.
To assist the transition, Sara Michaelson has been appointed as interim superintendent for the diocese’s Catholic schools by Bishop Patrick Neary, C.S.C., until a permanent superintendent is identified. Michaelson, who currently serves as director of learning and teaching with Catholic Community Schools, will oversee and support educational efforts in the 27 Catholic schools located within the 16-county diocese. She begins the position in mid-January.
“It has been a joy and privilege to support Catholic school leaders and communities as superintendent,” Fremo said. “I see this opportunity to serve as president of CCS as one where I can more intently focus my gifts and passions to build a more vibrant, sustainable Catholic school system: animated by mission and growing in impact.”
The CCS board considered several candidates for the position of CCS president and chose Fremo because of his extensive background in Catholic education, strategic vision and knowledge of CCS’ operational vitality.
“David has a passion for education, especially Catholic schools and has an abundance of experience that spans across the classroom, school administration leadership, and working within the St. Cloud Diocese,” said Father Ron Weyrens, CCS board chair. “Furthermore, we are confident that David’s connection with both state and national Catholic educators will help him team with the CCS board to build on the CCS legacy.”
Fremo replaces Scott Warzecha, who resigned as CCS president in April.
“We could not find a more qualified or committed person than David Fremo to become the new president of Catholic Community Schools,” Bishop Neary said. “He is not only an expert in the field of education, but a man who understands the core mission of Catholic schools: to prepare young people through learning and formation in faith and values, for lifelong discipleship and service to others. I am confident that his vision, as well as his ability to mentor and collaborate with others, will prove a great blessing to the students, teachers, and staff of our Catholic Community Schools.”
As superintendent with the diocese and director of Catholic Education Ministries, Fremo has overseen all diocesan educational efforts in Catholic schools and faith-formation programs. He has represented the bishop in several state and national educational networks.
Fremo earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Collegeville, a master of arts in theology from St. John’s School of Theology and Seminary, and a master of science in educational leadership from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. He also has a Certificate in Catholic School Leadership from Creighton University, and a Certificate in Catholic School Management from Villanova University School of Business in Villanova, Pennsylvania. He is currently working on a doctorate in education in leadership, learning and stewardship from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois.
Previous to his work at the Diocese of St. Cloud, Fremo served at St. John’s Preparatory School in Collegeville as theology chair (2001-2009; 2011-2020), assistant principal (2014-2016), and director of campus ministry (2016-2020). He was also assistant director of campus ministry at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph from 2009-2011.
Michaelson brings a variety of skills to the interim superintendent position, including educational leadership, curriculum development, relationship building, coaching, and administration.
“I am incredibly blessed, honored, and excited to embark on this journey of collaboration and support with the principals and staff of all Catholic schools in the Diocese of St. Cloud,” Michaelson said. “I look forward to the opportunity to understand each school’s unique achievements, challenges, and aspirations. My commitment lies in recognizing and championing their dedication while providing unwavering support. Together, we will navigate challenges and celebrate triumphs. I am truly looking forward to our collective efforts in shaping a bright future for Catholic education.”
Previous to her time at the CCS central office, Michaelson was principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in St. Joseph (2021-2022), high school assistant principal for ISD 748 in Sartell (2020- 2021), and director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment in the Eden Valley-Watkins School District (2018-2020). She also has worked at Tech High School in St. Cloud as an academic coach (2015-2018) and mathematics teacher (2014-2015) and at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School as a mathematics teacher (2005-2014).
Michaelson has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia University in St. Paul and is currently working on a doctorate degree in the same field.
“I am very pleased that Sara will be serving as our interim superintendent of Catholic schools in the Diocese of St. Cloud,” Bishop Neary said. “Sara is a very gifted and experienced educator, with a diverse skill set that will help advance the core mission of our Catholic schools. Our principals, teachers, staff, and students will love her passion, her enthusiasm, and how warm and approachable she is. We are so blessed to have her on board.”
For more information about the Catholic schools in the Diocese of St. Cloud, visit https://stcdio.org/cem/catholic-schools.
Schools participating in Catholic Community Schools are All Saints Academy (St. Cloud), Cathedral (St. Cloud), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (St. Cloud), St. Francis Xavier (Sartell), St. Joseph (St. Joseph); St. Katharine Drexel (St. Cloud), and St. Mary Help of Christians (St. Augusta).
For more information about Catholic Community Schools, visit http://catholiccommunityschools.org.